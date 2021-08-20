Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 71,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,403. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

