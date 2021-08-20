Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 2,011,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

