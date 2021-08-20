United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

UMC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

