United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Update

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UAMA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. United American has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
About United American
