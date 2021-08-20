United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.