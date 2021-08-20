Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 936,202 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.95. 2,062,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

