Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $53,874.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

