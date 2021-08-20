UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get UniCredit alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.