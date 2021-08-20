Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.73. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1,609 shares traded.

UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

