UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Shares Down 14.6%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) was down 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

