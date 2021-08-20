UBS Group Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

