UBS Group Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.
Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
