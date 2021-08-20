Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 53.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.