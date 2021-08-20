Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.48 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

