Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

