Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

