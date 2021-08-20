Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $87,715,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

