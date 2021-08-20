Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,559 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,263 shares of the airline’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of LUV opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

