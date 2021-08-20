Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 381 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

V stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.59. 153,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

