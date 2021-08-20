Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.54. 7,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

