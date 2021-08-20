Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stake Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $165,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,337,240. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

