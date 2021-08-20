Truist Securiti Weighs in on Core & Main Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Core & Main in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of CNM opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

