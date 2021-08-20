TrueFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.40 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $95.23 million and $40.40 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

