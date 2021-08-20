TrueDeck (TDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $337,914.77

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $337,914.77 and $33,218.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 115.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00874269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047687 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.