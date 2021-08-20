Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
