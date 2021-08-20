Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Get Tredegar alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 105.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Tredegar by 125.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.