Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 14,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 893,165 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,201,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,481,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

