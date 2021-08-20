Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,536% compared to the typical daily volume of 242 put options.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 1,426,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,962. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -172.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

