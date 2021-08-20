Traders Purchase High Volume of Burlington Stores Call Options (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,316% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,127,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $348.70. 9,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,713. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.37 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

