Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.55. 649,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19. The company has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

