Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.