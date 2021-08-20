Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.89

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

