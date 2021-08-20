Toews Corp ADV Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.78. 2,103,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.