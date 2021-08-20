Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$1.75 target price on the stock.

TWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.83.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

