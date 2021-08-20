Thore Cash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124,421.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $68,023.68 and $124,421.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00372804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars.

