THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $9.07 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $140.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $9.07 or 0.00019221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,555,660 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.