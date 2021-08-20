Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 27997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £104.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

