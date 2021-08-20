Thomas O. Might Sells 1,188 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cable One alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,019.90 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,917.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.