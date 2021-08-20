THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.36. THK has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

