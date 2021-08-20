TheStreet Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to B

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

