TheStreet Lowers Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

In other news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $1,148,175.00. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

