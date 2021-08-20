TheStreet Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.26.

RARE stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

