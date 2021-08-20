The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.36.

TRV stock opened at $159.48 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,823,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

