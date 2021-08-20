The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.48. 8,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,597. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.05.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.