The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

