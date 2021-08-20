The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

LEV opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $9,720,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

