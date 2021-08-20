The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
LEV opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $9,720,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
