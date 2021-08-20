The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

