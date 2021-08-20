The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,317. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

