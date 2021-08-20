The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,317. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
