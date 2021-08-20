The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $369.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $380.00 to $369.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE:HD opened at $322.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.63. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

