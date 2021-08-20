The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $369.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $380.00 to $369.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.
NYSE:HD opened at $322.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.63. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.
The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.