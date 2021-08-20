The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $322.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.