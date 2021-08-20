The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $566.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

