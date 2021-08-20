The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.95 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.59 ($3.05).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

