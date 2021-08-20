The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Zenvia stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $13.40.
About Zenvia
